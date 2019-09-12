Huddersfield League Championship title destiny in hands of Mirfield Parish Cavaliers

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers can with the Drakes Huddersfield League Championship title this Saturday if they win their final game of the season at home to Lascelles Hall.

Parish moved top of the table thanks to a 29-run victory over bottom side Lepton Highlanders last week and they go into the final round of matches two points clear of Slaithwaite and four ahead of third placed Rastrick.

Nazar Hussain had a terrific all-round game to steer Parish to their important win.

Hussain struck 13 fours and fours sixes in a magnificent innings of 111 not out, while support came from Tim Orrell (54) and Michael Padgett (47no) as they posted 278-5.

Sayed Salman (70) and Jacob Mulhall (68) led a spirited Lepton reply but they were bowled out for 249 with Hussain picking up 5-42 and Dan Broadbent 3-53.

Moorlands suffered a 119-run defeat against Barkisland in the Premiership.

Luke Bridges top scored with 93 as Barkisland made 215-9, with Darrell Sykes claiming 5-51.

Shoukat Ali made 41 in reply but Moorlands were dismissed for 96 as Bridges capped a fine game by taking 6-41.

Mirfield suffered a 20-run defeat to Hall Bower in the Conference.

Alexander Crane (32) and Matthew Crane (31) helped Hall Bower to 182 all out, with Khizar Khaliq (4-37) and Beau McGuinness (3-45) among the wickets.

Deron Greaves top scored with 67 in reply but Mirfield were dismissed for 162.