Howden Clough spot on in West Riding County Trophy victory

Howden Cloughs Samuel Richards looks to take on the Morley Town defence during last Saturdays West Riding County Trophy tie. Picture: ScottMerrylees.

With the tie postponed the previous week, a decision was made to move the game to the 4G pitch at Batley Sports and Tennis Centre, but it was the visitors who made the brighter start to build up a 3-1 half-time lead.

Dalton Pearson, Anthony Lindley and Ryan Dobie were the Morley goal scorers but Clough came out for the second half with renewed vigour and fought back to level at 3-3.

Andrew Griffiths and Sam Espey both converted penalties, with Leon Griscombe also on target.

The tie went to a penalty shoot out, when Clough again held their nerve to win 5-4 and set up a third round trip to Woodkirk Valley.

Littletown moved level on 18 points with second placed Stanley United in the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division following a 5-3 win away to Steeton Reserves.

Steeton had a number of young players in their side, with one causing problems out wide for Littletown, who had to change their system to cope.

Steeton took the lead but goals from Matt Bush and Thomas Ramsden put Littletown 2-1 up before the home side equalised.

Littletown regained the lead on the stroke of half-time through Ramsden’s second goal and they took control after the break with defender Martin Bolton grabbing the fourth before Ramsden completed his hat-trick.

Dewsbury Rangers Under-23s earned a 5-3 win away to Division Five’s bottom team Leeds City Fourths.

It was only Rangers second win of the season but moved them up to fourth place on eight points after their first six matches.

AJ Topping has moved to Rangers this season and he led the way with a hat-trick.

Further goals were added by Adam Ibnouzaki and Ben Smith but Rangers are 13 points adrift of 100 per cent league leaders West End Park.

Wyke Wanderers picked up only their second win of the season in West Yorkshire League Division One as they defeated Campion 3-0 last Saturday.

Joshua Hainsworth, Kai Green and Louis Sterling were Wyke’s goal scorers.

Hartshead slipped to 10th place in the table following a 4-0 defeat at home to Pool, who were led by a brace from Harry Higgins plus further goals by Jamie Algar and Josh Waite.