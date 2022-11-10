How many teams are in the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar?

Munching on mince pies while cheering on England at the finals of a Fifa World Cup will be alien to most but one constant is the number of countries that will be competing to be crowned world champions in the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.

Fifa expanded the number of teams from 24 to 32 at the World Cup in France in 1998. The 2022 World Cup Qatar will be the last with a 32 team limit. Fifa has already confirmed that the 2026 World Cup in Canada, USA and Mexico will consist of 48 teams from six different confederations.

How many teams will compete at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and who are they?

Thirty-two teams from five confederations will compete in eight different stadia across five separate cities between November 20 and December 18.

The 32 times are as follows:

Group A: Ecuador; Netherlands; Qatar and Senegal.

Group B: England; Iran; USA and Wales.

Group C: Argentina; Mexico; Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Group D: Australia; Denmark; France and Tunisia.

Group E: Costa Rica; Germany; Japan and Spain.

Group F: Belgium; Canada; Croatia and Morocco.

Group G: Brazil; Cameroon; Serbia and Switzerland.

