Heckmondwike Cycle Speedway Club join scheme to offer free coaching

Two former world champions were on hand to help launch Heckmondwike Cycle Speedway Club’s get active recruitment campaign.

Laura Watson and David Hemsley, who have both won many top honours, including world titles, were at the Firth Park track in support of Kirklees councillors and officials to launch the ‘Try it, Like it, Do it’ project.

The scheme is part of Kirklees Council’s drive to encourage people of all ages to take up an active and healthy lifestyle .

As part of the initiative, and aimed at providing opportunities for both younger people and adults to get into sport, Heckmondwike Cycle Speedway Club will be running free coaching sessions each Saturday morning from April 6.

Sessions for youngsters from the age of seven to 16 years old are from 10.30am until 11.30am followed by sessions open to all over-16s from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Participants will receive full coaching in all aspects of the sport including fitness training.

Club administrator Justin Naylor explained: “We are delighted to be part of the Kirklees project.

“We can offer great opportunities to anyone wishing to get into competition.

“Cycle speedway is a great family sport where mum, dad and the kids can all take part and it leads to a healthier lifestyle.

“We have riders of all ages up to almost 70 years old who successfully compete at various levels all over the country.”

The Heckmondwike club will be able to loan cycle speedway bikes and helmets for people to use at the sessions but participants should wear suitable clothing including long sleeved tops, long trouser bottoms, gloves and trainers.

To get involved contact Justin Naylor on 07799 367370 or email jusycom@yahoo.co.uk or just turn up at a Saturday morning session at Firth Park, Union Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0HH.

Further details of training sessions, events and details of the club can be found on Facebook, www.facebook.com/groups/heckmondwikecyclespeedway.