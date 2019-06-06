Hartshead Moor captain Greenwood savours victory over former club

Hartshead Moor picked up their second win of the season to move away from the bottom two in Allrounder Bradford League Championship One as they recorded a five-wicket derby success over Gomersal last Saturday.

Hartshead restricted Gomersal to a total of 190-9 as Josh Tingle impressed with ball with figures of 5-45, while Callum Flynn top scored with 79 for the home side.

Moor captain Adam Greenwood has played much of his senior cricket at Gomersal but he helped plot the downfall of his former club.

Greenwood struck 75 and shared a fourth-wicket stand of 127 with Mohammed Khan (80) which helped secure victory.

East Bierley moved up to third place in the table, 10 adrift of Baildon, after defeating the Jenny Lane side by 27 runs.

Experienced batsman Gulsheraz Ahmed is proving to be a shrewd signing as he struck seven sixes and 11 fours on his way to a superb 120 which helped East Bierley post a challenging 262-7.

Overseas player Ompal Boken (53) shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 119 with Ahmed with Blair Oakley (3-78) and Haris Mohammed (3-51) pick of the Baildon bowlers.

Opener Jack Hainsworth (73) and captain Jonny Reynolds (50) led the Baildon reply but they were bowled out for 235 as Tawkal Zadran and Boken both took 4-72 to seal Bierley’s win.

That allowed Keighley to return to the summit with a 56-run win over bottom side Scholes.

Jude Roberts took his second five-wicket haul of the season for Scholes as he returned figures of 5-43 to help dismiss Keighley for 134.

However, the modest total proved enough to secure victory as Scholes were dismissed for 78 in reply with Alex Antoine (5-13) and James Rogers (3-18) doing the damage.

Batley lost further ground on the leading contenders as they suffered a seven wicket defeat to lowly Wakefield St Michaels.

Ollie Lightfoot took 7-33 as Batley were skittled out for 71 and St Michaels completed a seven-wicket win.

Morley spinner Akash Senarathna claimed 3-0 to help dismiss Ossett for 69 before openers James McNichol (33no) and Matthew Baxter (31no) sped Morley to a 10-wicket victory.