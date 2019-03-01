Hanging Heaton chairman Carruthers inducted to Wisden Cricket Hall of Fame

Hanging Heaton Cricket Chairman John Carruthers has been inducted into Wisden Cricket’s Club Hall of Fame.

Carruthers became only the 13th bowler in Bradford League history to claim 1,000 league wickets in 2015 and his glittering career saw him represent England Amateurs.

Carruthers still plays for Heaton’s second team but his tenure as cricket chairman has seen a golden era for the Bennett Lane club, which has seen them win seven trophies in the last two seasons.

Heaton won the Bradford Premier League title for the first time in 19 years in 2017 and went on to claim the Yorkshire Premier Leagues club championship with victory over Wakefield Thornes at Headingley.

Last season, Heaton eclipsed that feat when they won the Vitality National Twenty20 Cup at Derbyshire, an achievement which Carruthers described as ‘A great day for the club.’

In addition, they won the Heavy Woollen Cup and Yorkshire Black Sheep Champions Trophy, while they have also won back-to-back Bradford League T20 Cups.

Carruthers becomes only the 19th player to be inducted into the Wisden Hall of Fame and was selected by freelance journalist Scott Oliver for his achievement of taking 1,014 league wickets over a 23-year period which made him the 13th highest wicket taker in the competition’s history.

Carruthers is proud of the accolade but puts it down to the recent success of the club.

He said: “It was very surprising and I think there are other players who have featured in the league who are just as worthy.

“It is a very proud achievement but I think Hanging Heaton been in the limelight over the last couple of years has brought this to the forefront of people’s minds.

“It is nice to have been recognised for the success on and off the field.”