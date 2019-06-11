Greenwood praises team’s effort as Rams open up gap on relegation rivals

Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood praised his side’s dominant display as they put bottom side Rochdale Hornets to the sword to help open up a gap between themselves and their relegation rivals.

Dewsbury ran in 11 tries to rack up their season’s biggest win in defeat in the Hornets 66-10.

Greenwood admitted he would have settled for a win by any margin but was delighted with the way they pulled clear in the second half.

Greenwood said: “It was a much needed win. I drove (to the game) thinking just about a one point win.

“I did feel like if we could string some momentum together in the game we could do something just because of what Rochdale have done.

“They allow you to score tries basically, after Rochdale went ahead and scored early we then strung four or five sets together where we didn’t drop the ball, and we scored straight after their try.

“You just have to tire them out basically and then they will present you with a chance to score a try.

“There was a lot of good stuff in there and it’s a lot happier place after two wins in a row, the league table looks a bit rosier now than it did in the morning before the game.”

Paul Sykes returned from a lengthy injury lay-off to partner Liam Finn in the halves and Greenwood admitted this was pivotal in the Rams success.

He added: “Both Liam and Paul need people running around them and running into holes and creating space for them. We have two outstanding half-backs at this level and we haven’t had many games where they have managed to play together, I think that was the fourth game.

“We looked on the front foot, we had a lot of attacking sets and tries where we crashed over, but there was some promising signs today.

“Liam likes to guide the team around the field without having any flash touches, and you saw what the halfback pairing could do if they had played for longer together.

“They played something like three games together and then Paul Sykes has been out for ten games, we took him off with five minutes to go just as a precaution at the end and there was no indication of any problems with his knee.

“They are looking after themselves well these boys who have played for a long time, it isn’t easy otherwise everyone would do it, it takes a lot of self discipline to come back from a long injury when you have been in good form, it is a credit to him.”