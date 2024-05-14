Batley's Tilly Bordman is a world class golfer - at the age of just nine!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the age of just nine Batley youngster Tilly Bordman can already call herself a golfing champion.

​Tilly has actually been playing golf for five years and after showing extraordinary talent has risen up the ranks quickly, now regularly travelling up and down the country playing and winning golf competitions.

She is currently competing on four golf tours alongside the country’s finest junior golfers and has been selected to play on the Yorkshire team with events coming up in the next few weeks.

Her hard work and dedication has also qualified her for the World Championships in Ireland in July this summer.

Batley's young golf star Tilly Bordman in action.

Proud mum Danielle told the Reporter Series: “Tilly started at the age of four, going to the driving range as a bit of a hobby.

"She entered her first ever competition last spring and won.

“Tilly has played lots of iconic courses over the last 18 months, like The Belfry, the London Golf Club, Woodhall Spa and lots more.

"She plays the USkids golf tour, the Robert Rock golf tour and the Faldo series – which she won so that has qualified her for the regional finals – and UKkids.

Tilly Bordman on the first tee at the Northern Junior Golf Championships.

“Tilly has won majors in these tours, which means she's qualified for the ‘Champion of Champions’ in Ireland (World Championships) in July, on her 10th birthday!

“Unfortunately, as she is 10 on this day, it means she plays in the 12 and under category so she will be competing with girls who are almost 13 years old.”

Daniell continued: "Tilly is still very positive and practising every single day. She has upped her game and will continue to work extremely hard to show everyone that she has the skills and talent to compete with these older girls.

"It will be a very tough week as it's a three-day competition, doing three rounds of 18 holes on the 23rd, 24th and 25th of July, which she has never done before in a competition, but her dedication astounds people and her positive approach and great support will get her through.”

Tilly Bordman with one of the trophies she has won for her golfing exploits.

Tilly is a member at Howley Hall Golf Club, at Morley, and is working closely with the club pro there, Ryan Rastall, and coach Paul Burns.

Her most recent competition brought victory in a Robert Rock junior tour competition last week at Druids Heath.

Danielle added: “We would love for this story to inspire other junior golfers to get into the sport as we think it teaches you important life lessons and it's a wonderful game to be involved with.

“Tilly has several social media pages with an aim to inspire others and spread her abilities to hopefully acquire a sponsor to help getting round the world to competitions.