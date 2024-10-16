Batley's 10-year-old golfing starlet Tilly Bordman continues her success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talented young Batley golfer ​Tilly Bordman has continued her exploits in prestigious national and global junior tournaments.

Earlier this year The Reporter Series told readers about a nine-year-old starlet taking the golfing world by storm. Tilly has now turned 10 and is continuing to impress with her exploits on the fairways and greens.

Now coming to the end of the season, the youngster, who is a member of Howley Hall Golf Club, can look back on another year of achievement and progress.

After qualifying for the World Championships in Northern Ireland Tilly took part in the event at Loche Erne on her 10th birthday and finished 12th.

Tilly Bordman at the Junior British Masters where she was pipped for victory.

Fighting through three days of 18 holes back-to-back, she was the youngest girl in her age bracket, playing against girls almost three years older and led after nine holes. But bad weather and 14-hour days at the course took its toll and Tilly was exhausted by the end of day two.

“She showed true sportsmanship, grit and determination and battled through to finish the tournament as well as she could,” said proud mum Danielle.

"It was amazing to finish in 12th place and everyone at home and at Howley Golf Club were so proud of her.”

Tilly finished the US Kids Midlands Tour with six victories from six events to be crowned Tour Champion.

Tilly Bordman pictured with the Ryder Cup at The Faldo Series Final at The Belfry.

She also played at the Faldo Series Final at The Belfry, on the first day (pro-am) of the British Masters, coming in second on a tough course for juniors.

Sir Nick Faldo was there to run the event with his son, where he ran a demonstration session after the competition and presented the trophies.

Tilly’s favourite competition of the year was the US Kids Woodhall Spa British Junior Championships where she was second despite playing some outstanding golf.

Tilly Bordman shows off one of the trophies she has won with her golfing exploits.

"Tilly is currently working extremely hard and preparing for her winter training, hoping the weather holds out so she can continue her progress into 2025,” explained Danielle.

“Alongside everyone at Howley Hall, coaches Ryan and Paul, and all the supportive members who have shared their well wishes and words of support, Tilly thanks you for everything.

"She will continue her social media work to help build the sport and showcase her abilities, to help grow junior numbers into the world of golf.

"Keep an eye out for the recent Youtube video of Tilly and Gaz Beadle at Howley Hall, playing a six-hole match for his channel, Gaz's Golf.”