Girls showcase their talent in Heavy Woollen ARL Cup finals triple header

A fantastic day of girls rugby was on show at Batley Bulldogs last Saturday, with the Heavy Woollen District ARL staging a triple header of junior finals.

Some great skills were displayed in all the age groups, showing how much strength and commitment there is in rugby in the district and the girls game in general.

Dewsbury Moor overcame a determined effort from Batley Girlsto win the Under-12s final 26-0.

Moor’s Ruby Bruce was player of the match after scoring 18 of her side’s points as she crossed for a hat-trick of tries and kicked three goals.

Ruby Walker crossed for Moor’s other two tries to complete the win.

Shaw Cross Sharks triumphed in the Under-14 Girls final as they defeated Dewsbury Moor 22-6.

Sharks loose forward Caitlyn Tsungu took a deserved player of the match after an outstanding performance capped by a try, with Ellie Crayton, Mayzi Carter and Emily Bickerdyke also crossing for Shaw Cross, while Shae Fraser and Cody-Lou Marsh added goals.

Pippa Curley grabbed Moor’s consolation try converted by Izzy Bedford.

Dewsbury Moor overcame Shaw Cross 32-22 in a very competitive Under-16s final.

The Sharks only trailed by two points at half-time but tries either side of the break saw Moor centre Gabrielle Akaidere scoop a deserved player of the match award.

Ruby Enright scored a try and kicked four goals, Mille Padgett crossed for a brace, with Tegan Ramsden also scoring.

Shaw Cross replied with tries from Millie Dearn (two), Abigail Pinder and Jess Harrap with Cortney Marsh kicking two goals.