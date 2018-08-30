Geldart has Methley in a spin as Heaton secure victory and move up to third

Hanging Heaton ground out a 31-run victory over Methley as they moved above their opponents into third place in the Allrounder Bradford Premier League.

The visitors were without a number of regular players but showed fighting spirit as they bounced back from successive defeats against title rivals New Farnley and Pudsey St Lawrence .

For much of the afternoon, Methley looked the most likely winners.

Their bowlers made Hanging Heaton work hard for their total of 202 as Ishmail Dawood (56) and Nick Connolly (49) were forced to graft for their runs.

Aqsad Ali boosted the Hanging Heaton total with 32 from 21 balls and they were bowled out for off the penultimate ball of their innings.

Grant Soames was the most-successful bowler with 4-36.

Methley openers Marcus Walmsley (53) and Adil Islam (42) laid a great foundation for their side sharing a 90-run opening wicket stand.

Hanging Heaton fought back as spinner Callum Geldart claimed 6-39 and paceman David Stiff (3-51) and all 10 wickets fell for 81 runs which saw Methley bowled out for 171.

The champions are 28 points behind leaders Pudsey St Lawrence and 15 off second placed New Farnley with two matches remaining.

St Lawrence took a big step towards a third league title in four seasons by beating New Farnley by 46 runs in the top-of-the-table clash.

New Farnley’s opening attack of Alex Lilley (3-36) and Andrew Brewster (3-46) made early inroad when St Lawrence batted first.

Only a battling 32 from captain Chris Marsden pushed the Saints total up to 153.

Yorkshire’s Jordan Thompson took out three top order batsmen as he returned 3-36, including New Farnley captain Lee Goddard who top scored with 32.

Left-armer Charlie Parker produced a decisive spell of 4-26 as Farnley were bowled out for 107.

Methley can still have a big say in the destiny of the title as they visit New Farnley on Saturday before hosting St Lawrence in their final two games.