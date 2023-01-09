Yorkshire Amateur League round-up: Littletown FC hit for six on return to action
Littletown FC made a disappointing return to action after more than a month without a game as they suffered a defeat at Lepton Highlanders in the quarter-finals of the Yorkshire Amateur League Cup.
Alfie Smalley led the way with a hat-trick for Premier Division leaders Lepton who ran out 6-3 winners against the YAL Supreme side to reach the semis.
Rusty Littletown will be looking for an improvement when they travel to take on Greetland in the fourth round of the West Riding County Challenge FA Cup this Saturday.
Littletown FC Reserves also suffered disappointment with a 2-1 Hancock Cup loss at Norristhorpe when Liam Ramsden and Edward Ferns scored for the winners.
In the Hodgson Cup, Dewsbury Rangers sailed through their third round tie, beating Garforth Rangers 5-1 with Luke Gordon netting three times and one goal each coming from Matthew Briggs and Andrew Greaves.
Birstall Rovers crashed out of the West Riding County Challenge Trophy with a 5-0 home loss to Horsforth St Margarets B.
Dominic Hardaker hit a hat-trick, but ended on the losing side as White Rose went down 10-5 to Stanningley OB in the Hancock Cup third round. Robert Bordman was also on target.
Woodkirk Valley moved up to fourth place in the Yorkshire Amateur League’s Premier Division with a 5-1 success in a derby game away to Morley Town.
Second-placed Hanging Heaton had to settle for a point after letting a half-time led slip to draw 1-1 in their Championship game at Colton Athletic. Courtney March scored their only goal.
Dewsbury Rangers Reserves were emphatic winners of their Division Five match as they beat Huddersfield Amateurs Reserves 6-0 with goals by Liam Dawson (two), Daniel Roberts (two), George Boot and
Craig Gomersall.