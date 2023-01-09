Yorkshire Amateur League round-up: Littletown FC hit for six on return to action

Alfie Smalley led the way with a hat-trick for Premier Division leaders Lepton who ran out 6-3 winners against the YAL Supreme side to reach the semis.

Rusty Littletown will be looking for an improvement when they travel to take on Greetland in the fourth round of the West Riding County Challenge FA Cup this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littletown FC Reserves also suffered disappointment with a 2-1 Hancock Cup loss at Norristhorpe when Liam Ramsden and Edward Ferns scored for the winners.

Littletown FC were unable to win on their return to action in the Yorkshire Amateur League Cup.

In the Hodgson Cup, Dewsbury Rangers sailed through their third round tie, beating Garforth Rangers 5-1 with Luke Gordon netting three times and one goal each coming from Matthew Briggs and Andrew Greaves.

Birstall Rovers crashed out of the West Riding County Challenge Trophy with a 5-0 home loss to Horsforth St Margarets B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Hardaker hit a hat-trick, but ended on the losing side as White Rose went down 10-5 to Stanningley OB in the Hancock Cup third round. Robert Bordman was also on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodkirk Valley moved up to fourth place in the Yorkshire Amateur League’s Premier Division with a 5-1 success in a derby game away to Morley Town.

Second-placed Hanging Heaton had to settle for a point after letting a half-time led slip to draw 1-1 in their Championship game at Colton Athletic. Courtney March scored their only goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves were emphatic winners of their Division Five match as they beat Huddersfield Amateurs Reserves 6-0 with goals by Liam Dawson (two), Daniel Roberts (two), George Boot and