An incident-packed tie ended with scores tied at 2-2 before Jonathan Rimmington’s men went through 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out.

Ben Atkinson’s free-kick gave Sedge a half-time lead and after the hosts equalised they led again only for a second leveller three minutes from time.

Liversedge will be hoping the cup progress will give them a boost in what is proving a difficult season and they have also moved to try to bolster their team with two new signings.

New Liversedge FC signing Luke Aldrich is hoping to make an impact after his move from Ossett United.

Forward Luke Aldrich joined from Ossett United with the club hoping he can bring some of the goals that have been missing this season.

He offers a dangerous aerial presence and has had a consistent scoring record with a number of clubs, including Ossett where he appeared 16 times this season, netting 10 goals for a side sitting 14th in the NPL East Division.

He has been joined at Clayborn by young attacking midfielder Bobby Pointon who is on a loan deal from Bradford City. He has also had spells with Farsley Celtic and featured at Brighouse Town earlier this year.

He was on the bench while Aldrich started at Marine in another disappointing outing in the Northern Premier League last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sedge lost 5-0, but the result did not tell the tale as they more than matched their hosts only to be unable to put the ball in the net in a goalless first half.

Jack Carr, Ben Atkinson and Zak Dearnley all went close before the game changed on Marine being awarded a penalty, put away by James Barrigan five minutes into the second half.

Sol Solomon soon made it 2-0 and further goals in the last 20 minutes by Jonathan Spittle, Barrigan, with his second spot kick, and Connor Evans sealed Sedge’s fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad