West End Park maintain winning start to Yorkshire Amateur League campaign

West End Park maintained their 100 per cent start in the Yorkshire Amateur League as they defeated Colton Athletic Reserves 4-1 to seal a fifth straight win.

Kyle Kershaw hit a brace with Mylo Hooley and Lyndon Wells also on target for the pace setters.

Dewsbury Rangers Under-23s suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Shire Academicals Fourths, who have won both their opening fixtures, and had Ed Youlton’s goal to thank for victory.

Norristhorpe surrendered pole position in Division Two when they went down 6-3 in their top of the table clash at Middleton Park, as Jayden Harding scored four goals and Rhys Evans two.

Norristhorpe Reserves were depleted for the visit of Garforth Rangers and although they took the lead, ended up losing 4-1.

Matty Reid opened the scoring after early Norristhorpe pressure but Garforth took control after the break as Jack Sornat scored a hat-trick, with Charlie Simpson also on target.

Batelians led 2-0 early on in their Division Four clash with Tyersal Reserves before slipping to a 9-5 defeat.

Craig White put Batelians ahead and then chipped the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 before Tyersal fought back with three quickfire goals.

White scored again to make it 3-3 but Tyersal regained the lead and the visitors had Daz Inman sent off for dissent before half-time.

Tyersal took control to extend their lead to 6-3 and although Ryan Ellis pulled a goal back the home side moved 8-4 ahead.

White struck a fourth goal but Tyersal completed the win with a ninth.

Warren Carr bagged a hat-trick, while Dom Carr, Ryan Kerrecher and Reece Scholes also netted as Howden Clough earned a third win from five games in Wakefield League Division One as they defeated Ossett Dynamos 6-0.

Thornhill United are top of Division Two with five straight wins after defeating Snydale Athletic Reserves 3-1 as Ryan Laffey (two) and Daniel Hopley scored.

Overthorpe Sports bowed out of the West Yorkshire League Cup after losing 9-2 at home to Kirk Deighton Rangers.