Weather hampers Liversedge’s fine run

LIVERSEDGE have been left frustrated with their two scheduled Northern Counties East League Premier Division fixtures either side of new year falling victim to the weather.

Last Saturday’s home clash against Pickering Town was postponed, quickly followed by tonight’s (Wednesday) away fixture at Staveley Miners Welfare, which was called off in the morning when the effects of Storm Eleanor left their Inkersall Road pitch waterlogged.

The Clayborners were bidding to build on a three-match unbeaten run when against Staveley and now turn their attentions to back-to-back away fixtures at Worksop Town on Saturday and Harrogate Railway Athletic next Wednesday.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men only played twice last month, defeating Clipstone 4-2, before only being denied victory at Pickering by a 90th minute equaliser before Christmas.

Rhys Davies has been in decent form since returning to the club and his brace at Pickering was enough to earn his side a point, although Sedge felt they could easily have secured a rare win over the Pikes but for a last-gasp equaliser.

Joe Walton enters the new year as Liversedge’s leading goal scorer with 15 to his name in all competitions and he will look to build on that tally and help Liversedge climb the table.

Former Leeds United player and current Liversedge FC chairman Leigh Bromby has been named Huddersfield Town’s new academy manager.

Bromby began his career at Liversedge before signing professional terms with Sheffield Wednesday.