Walton strike in vain for Liversedge

Liversedge’s four-match unbeaten run in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division came to an end last Saturday as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Rainworth Miners Welfare in their first home game since December 2.

Liversedge had managed to play just two of their scheduled fixtures in December, while they opened 2018 with a 4-4 draw away to Worksop Town the previous week.

Sedge manager Jonathan Rimmington had brought goalkeeper Sam Dodds back to the club in the build up to the Rainworth fixture and he took the number one jersey.

Rainworth are challenging for a top six place in the Premier Division and opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a goal from Kyle Jordan.

Sedge were behind for just five minutes as Joe Walton bagged his 18th goal of the season to ensure they went into half-time level at 1-1.

Rainworth had to wait until the 74th minute to restore their advantage through Matthew Sykes and the visitors ensured they left with all three points when Tomas Poole made it 3-1 eight minutes from full-time.

Defeat left Liversedge 13th in the table with 30 points from 22 games and they were due to travel to Athersley Recreation last night (Wednesday).

Sedge have no game this Saturday and return to action against Thackley on January 27.

Picture special fromthe Liversedge v Rainworth game in Thursday’s Spenborough Guardian.