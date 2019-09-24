Walton’s late hat-trick sees Liversedge triumph at AFC Mansfield

Liversedge scored three goals in the final seven minutes to secure a 4-2 victory away to AFC Mansfield in tghe Northern Counties East League Premier Division last Saturday.

Sedge made a bright start and forced a couple of early corners, one of which saw Joe Walton head Liam Marsden’s cross but Ollie Fearon scooped the effort over the crossbar.

Fearon made a lively start against his former club and looked to have put the visitors ahead only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

Former Tadcaster Albion goalkeeper Gary Stevens had joined Liversedge in the build up to last Saturday’s game and he was called into action in the 18th minute when punching clear a Mansfield chance.

The deadlock was broken just two minutes later when Hugo Warhurst’s poor clearance went straight to Fearon, who rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net.

Mansfield responded well as Stevens was twice called into action, once when saving after an attacker went through one-on-one and the second stopping a 20-yard shot with an outstretched foot.

It remained 1-0 to the visitors at half-time but Mansfield were dealt a blow when Warhurst was injured and John Stancliffe replaced him in goal.

The home drew level after 55 minutes when Ross Duggan scored with a well taken header at the near post.

Mansfield had a grip on the game as Jordan Annable headed straight at Stevens before the home side somehow missed the target from eight yards out with the goal gaping.

Liversedge began to force their way back into the game and a Walton header was pushed wide by Stancliffe.

There was a dramatic final 10 minutes which saw a further four goals scored, with Walton bagging a quickfire hat-trick as Mansfield’s unbeaten home record came to an end.

Neat play saw the ball played through and Walton slotted into the bottom left corner to put Liversedge 2-1 ahead.

Walton then got on the end of Marsden’s long throw to glance a header into the bottom corner for his second.

Luke Walker pulled a goal back for Mansfield when he converted a free-kick into the area but it was Liversedge who had the last word when Walton produced a lovely finish to complete his hat-trick following Jake Thompson’s pass.

Victory leaves Sedge joint top of the table on 13 points with Bridlington Town and they visit Barton Town Old Boys in the League Cup second round on Tuesday evening.