Walton fires hat-trick as Liversedge dump leaders Penistone out of NCE League Cup

Liversedge produced a stunning display on Tuesday night as they sent Premier Division leaders Penistone Church crashing out of the Northern Counties East League Cup with a 4-1 victory.

Penistone are five points clear at the top of the table and firm favourites to win promotion and although they made changes to their cup line-up, Church were still confident of progressing and keeping alive their double hopes.

Liversedge had lost 2-0 at Penistone back in September and were beaten 4-0 in the home league fixture, while 29 points separated the sides going into the tie.

It was Sedge who made a blistering start to the game and they were awarded a fourth minute penalty which was despatched by Aaron Fell.

Joe Walton opened his account with a 20th minute goal to double the home side’s advantage and he added a second soon after to leave Penistone shellshocked as Liversedge led 3-0.

Penistone went into the tie unbeaten in 2019 having won their last five matches, including an 8-0 thrashing of Harrogate Railway on Saturday, but they had little answer to Liversedge’s impressive attack in the first 45 minutes.

There were a couple of anxious moments as Penistone were awarded a 65th minute penalty, which Nathan Keightley stepped up to convert to give his side hope.

Keightley was substituted shortly after as Penistone sent Sam Scrivens into the fray in an attempt to rescue the game.

As Penistone pressed forward in search of a lifeline, Liversedge hit them on the break and Walton completed his hat-trick to seal victory and send his side into the last eight.

Liversedge lie 13th in the NCE League Premier Division table with 27 points from 25 games and with little chance of being dragged into the relegation scrap, they will look to have a good crack at winning the League Cup.

Sedge are back in league action on Saturday with a trip to mid-table Handsworth Parramore before returning to Clayborn on Tuesday when they entertain bottom side Goole, who are desperate for points as they fight against relegation.

Liversedge host a sportsman’s evening at Cleckheaton Sports Club on Friday April 12 when former Liverpool player Jan Malby is guest speaker with tickets priced £40.