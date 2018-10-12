Walsh bags brace as Fox and Hounds seal first win

Fox and Hounds picked up their first win of the season last Saturday as they moved off the foot of the Wakefield League Premier Division.

Fox and Hounds overcame fellow strugglers Ryhill 3-2 after the sides were locked 2-2 at half-time.

Cameron Walsh bagged a brace for the Batley side, while Tom Ramsden also netted and Fox and Hounds hung on for victory despite having Craig Bentley sent off.

Ryhill replied through Luke Maw and Danny Young but they have slipped to second-bottom.

Crackenedge, who were not in league action last week, lost top spot after Crofton Sports secured a fourth straight win as they overcame Snydale Athletic 2-1.

Crackenedge return to league action this week as they face a keen trip to Halton Moor with both sides having won their opening three matches.

Fox and Hounds will aim to make it back-to-back wins when they entertain Beechwood Santos, who have slipped to the foot of the table having lost their opening three games of the season.

Howden Clough maintained their impressive start in Division Two as they recorded a fifth straight win.

Clough defeated Garforth WMC 4-2 thanks to goals from Jack Anderson, Reece Scholes, Shane Thornton and Jack Smith.

They are top on goal difference from Pontefract Town, who have also won their opening five games, but were forced to work hard for a 1-0 victory away to Crofton Sports Reserves last week.

The top two meet this Saturday when Clough travel to Ferrybridge to take on Pontefract Town.

Thornhill United are third, six points behind the top two, after they picked up a third win of the season, beating Dewsbury Westside 2-1.

Ashley Edmundson bagged a brace for Thornhill, with Musa Latif replying for Westside, who are fourth in the table.

Thornhill travel to Snydale Athletic on Saturday, when Westside host Great Preston.

Overthorpe Sports Reserves bowed out of the Jim Callaghan Cup as they went down 5-0 away to Fieldhead Hospital.