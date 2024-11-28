Wakefield Sunday Football League announce their cup competition draws

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Semi-final and first round draws for several Wakefield Sunday League cup competitions was held at Hemsworth MW’s MDC Stadium.

The respective League Cup competitions have reached the semi-final stage while the President’s Trophy has yet to start.

Draws for the competitions were supervised by league official Sal Habib in presence of players, supporters and officials of Hemsworth MW, Fryston AFC and Carlton Athletic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The home teams were drawn out by Raya Fawcus-Dixon, a representative of Hemsworth MW, with Lee Carter, of Fryston AFC, drawing the away sides.

Raya Fawcus-Dixon and Lee Carter who made the Wakefield Sunday League cup draws.Raya Fawcus-Dixon and Lee Carter who made the Wakefield Sunday League cup draws.
Raya Fawcus-Dixon and Lee Carter who made the Wakefield Sunday League cup draws.

The cup draws are:

Premiership One, semi-finals: Peacock FC v AFC Royal; Nostell MW/ Wellington Westgate v Junk Old Boys/ AFC Chickenley.

Premiership Two, semi-finals: Whitwood Metrostars/ Myxology v Graziers/ Staincross FC; Wakefield Athletic v Carlton Athletic.

Championship One, semi-finals: Vulcan FC/ Hanging Heaton FC v The Last Bank/ Wrenthorpe Rangers; Travellers Stanley/ Neville Hill v Great Preston/ Wakefield Athletic B.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Championship Two, semi-finals: Pontefract Collieries/ Wakefield Welfare v Netherton FC/ Railway; Graziers Reserves/ West End Terriers v Stanley United Juniors/ Forty Two FC.

President’s Trophy, round one: The Last Bank v Frickley Colliery; Pontefract Collieires v Flockton; West End Terriers v Mirfield Parish; Great Preston v Ryhill; Flockton Reserves v Neville v Hill; Graziers Reserves v Wakefield Athletic B; Forty Two FC v St Ignatius; Vulcan FC v Sesku Miners; Hanging Heaton v Wakefield Athletic A; Netherton Sports & Social v Sporting Leeds. Teams to receive a bye: EEP United; Railway; Stanley United Juniors; Travellers Stanley; Wakefield Welfare; Wrenthorpe Rangers.

Related topics:WakefieldSunday League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice