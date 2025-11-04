Top of the table Liversedge ready for big FA Vase tie

Alex Wollerton was on target for Liversedge in their 4-1 win against Campion.

After a midweek cup hiccup ​Liversedge FC were back to their dominant best as they marched on at the top of the Macron NCE Premier Division with another victory.

A 4-1 home success against Campion was their seventh successive league victory and kept them four points clear of nearest challengers Tadcaster Albion.

Long serving player Joe Walton sent them on the way to the latest win when he opened the scoring after 17 minutes.

Campion quickly hit back through their former Sedge player Ben Grech Brooksbank, but Walton’s second restored the home side’s lead before half-time.

Kelan Swales increased the advantage 11 minutes into the second half and Liversedge were in control now.

They emphasised their superiority as they went on to add a fourth goal seven minutes from time with Alex Wollerton coming off the bench to find the back of the net.

It did not quite go to plan in midweek when Liversedge hosted Barnoldswick Town in a first round West Riding County Cup tie.

Alfie Dean put them in front seven minutes into the second half and when Swales added a second they looked to be cruising through at two up with just six minutes remaining.

But there was a sting in the tale as Barnoldswick produced a big finish with Connor McAuley pulling a goal back then adding his second in the 90th minute to force an unlikely draw.

It meant a penalty shoot-out was needed to decide the tie and it was Town who went through 4-3.

Sedge are back in cup action this Saturday when they are hoping for a big crowd to roar them on as they entertain Atherton Laburnum Rovers, from the North West Counties Premier League, in a second round proper tie in the Isuzu FA Vase.

They return to league action next Tuesday, at home to eighth-placed Parkgate at he Meat Drunkery Clayborn Stadium.