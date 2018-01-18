Thornhill United earn impressive Wakefield League victory

Thornhill United moved up to third place in Wakefield League Division Two after they earned an impressive 8-1 over Dewsbury Westside last Saturday.

Samuel Hague led the way for United as he bagged a hat-trick to help them secure an 11th win of the season as they battle it out for promotion.

Ryan Collomosse, Richard Dennison, Ashley Edmondson, Jack Haigh and Luke Teece were the other goal scorers.

Overthorpe Sports slipped to a 6-2 defeat away to New Carlton.

Fox and Hounds had Matthew Armstrong, Patrick Davies, Joseph Hanson, Blake Maude and Connor Secker on target as they earned a 5-3 win over Walton Sports in Division One.