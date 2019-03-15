Savile United’s sensational run finally brought to end

Savile United suffered their first defeat of the season in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five as the exciting promotion race took another twist last Saturday.

United sustained a 4-1 defeat at home to Middletown Park Reserves and with second placed Morley Town Development and Batelians both recording victories, the gap at the top has been closed.

Savile United still hold a three-point lead over Morley Town and are three games in hand but their 17-match unbeaten run came to an end as Warren Moore and Anasuma Kebbah bagged a brace apiece for the visitors, who saw Ben Abbott produce a man-of-the-match performance.

Morley Town maintained their four-point lead over Batelians in second place thanks to a 2-1 win over West End Park.

West End had a man sent off but went close to snatching a share of the spoils when they missed a penalty.

Batelians have two games in hand on Morley Town and maintained their promtoion hopes with a 4-2 win away to Modernians Reserves.

Tom Wigglesworth battled his way past the defence and slotted under the goalkeeper from an acute angle for Batelians’ first goal but it was the hosts who held a 2-1 lead at half-time.

Goalkeeper Gavin Baulk produced a long, wind-assisted kick and Jamie Sands latched onto the ball, turning in the area to fire home.

Lee Kaye put Batelians ahead when he lobbed the goalkeeper having been sent one-on-one soon after coming on but missed the chance of a second when he fell when in a glorious position.

Batelians sealed a 14th win of the season when man-of-the-match Sands headed home Michael Smith’s free-kick for his second goal.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Drighlington Reserves in Division Four on a day when a number of other games were postponed due to inclement weather.

Rangers led 1-0 at half-time but Nicholas Chadwick equalised, with Drighlington’s winner coming from AJ Topping as they moved into fourth place in the table.