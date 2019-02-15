Savile United and Batelians ready to battle it out for title

The Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five title race is heading for a thrilling finale with Savile United and Old Batelians chasing the crown.

Savile are top with 40 points from 14 games, a point clear of second placed Batelians who have played two games more.

United face Tyersal Reserves in one of their games in hand on Saturday, while the top two still have to play each other twice.

Savile’s latest success saw them win 5-1 away to West End Park last Saturday as Isan Safeer led the way with a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 23 goals.

Fezan Safeer and Mohammed Kadia were the other Savile United goal scorers.

Batelians have a far superior goal difference than the leaders and that tally was further boosted by a 10-2 win over Leeds City Fourths.

Rob Bordman fired another eight goals and still has hopes of reaching a century for the season.

Michael Smith and Jamie Baulk — who shared man-of-the-match with Bordman — were the other goal scorers.

Dewsbury Rangers have seen their form dip in recent weeks and they suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Golcar United, which leaves them fifth in Division One with 24 points from 13 matches.

Michael Hill gave Rangers a fifth minute lead but although Rob Smith netted their second soon after the interval, the home side were not helped by the sending off of substitute Ash Slater as they suffered defeat.

Goals from Morgan Connor, Dennis Cudjoe and Toby Farrington helped extend Golcar’s long unbeaten run which dates back to October 27.

Norristhorpe maintained their Division Three promotion push with a 2-1 win over Ealandians Thirds and they remain second in the table, with their main threat coming from Leeds City Thirds.

Norristhorpe Reserves were held to a 2-2 draw away to Shire Academics Thirds in Division Four.

The game was played in awful conditions with a strong gusting wind, rain and a bobbly surface and Norristhorpe also had a number of key players missing for the clash.

Norristhorpe made a poor start playing against the wind but managed to open the scoring against the run of play when they broke on the left and Jacob Reid was on hand to slot home after an initial shot was blocked.

Shire continued to press and equalised just before half-time when a lofted ball over the top caught the defence flat footed and a forward lobbed the goalkeeper.

Shire were dangerous on the counter attack and the Norristhorpe goalkeeper kept the game all square with some good saves.

Norristhorpe won a free-kick around 35 yards from goal and Matty Reid’s wind assisted shot went over the Shire goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

Shire’s efforts were rewarded late on when they were awarded a disputed penalty which allowed them to equalise.

Norristhorpe man-of-the-match was Kayne Whitehead and they remain third in the table.