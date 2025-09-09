Ryan Watson doubles up as Liversedge stay in top three in NCE Premier Division

Two-goal Liversedge man of the match Ryan Watson with sponsors from New Day Rising Hypnotherapy.

​Liversedge FC kept the pressure on at the top of the Macron NCE Premier Division with another four points collected in the last week.

After being slightly frustrated by a goalless draw against an improving Frickley Athletic side in midweek Danny Forrest’s side were impressive 3-1 winners over another top eight team in Knaresborough Town on Saturday.

They were ahead from the 21st minute when Dan Hartley came up from the back to score with a great header.

Seven minutes later the lead was doubled as midfielder Ryan Watson came up with a fine strike and Sedge looked in control at this stage.

It stayed 2-0 to half-time before the hosts continued their good work into the second period with Kelan Swales forcing a fine save from keeper Edd Hall.

Liversedge were forced into a change in goals at the break with Jordan Porter replaced by Jamie Hassall and the substitute saved well to deny Danny Edwards, rushing out to get a block in.

At the other end Swales set up Antony Brown who controlled well before sending his shot over.

Sedge added to their lead on 65 minutes when Watson netted his second and he almost had a hat-trick moments later with a strike from the edge of the box that went just over.

Despite trailing by three goals Town kept going. Hassall came up with another good save to deny Slater Barnes and Max Barnard missed an open goal before Ezio de Santis did pull a goal back.

But Sedge were deserved winners and now go to Barton Town this Saturday before another home game against Thackley next Tuesday.