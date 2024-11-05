Ryan Toulson looking for first win after appointment as Liversedge manager on permanent basis

Newly appointed Liversedge FC manager Ryan Toulson is looking for an improvement after a defeat and a draw in his first two games in charge on a permanent basis.

Toulson had been in charge on an interim basis since the departure of long-serving boss Jonathan Rimmington, but was confirmed as player-manager last week.

He did not get off to the best of starts with a 4-1 NPL East defeat at Sherwood Colliery on Wednesday, but got a battling display from his players as they twice led and drew 2-2 with top five outfit Stocksbridge Park Steels despite being down to 10 men for more than a half following the sending off of goalkeeper Jake Oram.

And the performance will have given Toulson plenty of encouragement before Sedge next take on North Ferriby at the Clayborn Stadium this Saturday.

It will be another tough test for 17th-placed Sedge with their opponents flying in fourth place with six away wins to their name in the league already this season.

New boss Toulson joined the club last year as assistant to Rimmington, who spent over a decade as head coach but parted ways with the club in September.

Under his guidance as caretaker manager, the club picked up an impressive 4-0 win at home to Newton Aycliffe, but have since gone seven games without a win in the league, although four of those have been drawn.

Toulson, who has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the club over the last 18 months, has now been trusted with the job on a permanent basis.

He said: "I'm incredibly honoured to take on the permanent role as manager of Liversedge.

"This club has a rich history, passionate fans and a fantastic group of players and I'm committed to giving my all to help us achieve success.

“I'm grateful to the club and supporters for their trust and I look forward to building on what we've started.”

Liversedge have also appointed a new head of recruitment in Blake Campbell.

He said: “It is a privilege to be joining Liversedge FC. I would like to thank the club and manager Ryan Toulson for this wonderful opportunity. I am excited and truly grateful for their trust to be a part of this historic club.

"I will give my all in order to help the club in their ambitions and plans for the future.”