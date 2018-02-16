Rounding bags brace as Old Bank secure win in Championship promotion race

Old Bank WMC climbed up to third place in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Championship thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Wellington Westgate.

It was one of only two games to go ahead as last Sunday’s programme was again decimated by the weather.

Old Bank are now four points behind second placed Mount Pleasant with a game in hand.

Michael Rounding netted both goals for Old Bank, with Richard Evans hitting Wellington’s consolation but they are back in seventh place with seven points from seven games.

Mount Pleasant’s game against Scholes Athletic was one of several to be postponed and they trail unbeaten leaders Deighton WMC by three points having played a game more.

Mount Pleasant can move level at the top if they beat Ravenswharfe on Sunday, while there is a key game as Old Bank host fifth place Hanging Heaton CC, who have games in hand on all the sides above them.

The only other game to go ahead last week was in the Premier Division where AFC Chickenley suffered a 7-5 defeat at home to FC Walkers Hounds.

Chickenley remain bottom of the table with three points but they have only played four league games, while victory allowed Walkers Arms to move up to fourth place.

The visitors earned a third win of the season thanks to doubles from Danny Stocker, Ryan Wadsworth and Paul Swallow, plus one from Dean Siddiq.

Tim Clarke could consider himself unfortunate to be on the losing side as he scored four goals for Chickenley, with an own goal making up their tally and they are three points behind Birstall CC.

The sides are due to meet again this Sunday in the return fixture at Longfield Avenue, Golcar.

Battyeford will be hoping to play their first game in over two months this Sunday as they are due to host Clifton Rangers Reserves.

Battyeford lead Division One with 24 points from seven games, three clear of Snowdon, but have not played since recording a 2-1 victory over Inter Batley on December 3.

Clifton are a further two points behind in third and it promises to be a key clash.