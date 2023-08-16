Ross McCormack makes Liversedge debut but Clayborn club opens with defeats

After the opening fixture brought a 3-0 home defeat to Cleethorpes Town a quick second game gave Sedge a chance to put things right, but they went down 3-0 again.

Both teams had chances in the first half, but it remained goalless with Lamin Jagne missing the best opportunity for the visitors when not getting clear contact after being found well placed to score. Kurtis Turner hit the post for Steels before Sedge were also denied by the woodwork from a free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts took the lead five minutes into the second half as Luke Rawson found the net with a good shot.

Liversedge FC were left disappointed with back to back 3-0 defeats as they opened their NPL East season.

A Turner thunderbolt made it 2-0 and a third was added by Rawson after he rounded keeper Michael Roxburgh.

Saturday's league opener saw Sedge field several new signings with former Scotland international Ross McCormack on the bench.

They gave as good as they got in the first half, but fell behind after 35 minutes as Alex Flett put away a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleethorpes added two more goals after the break through Louis Boyd and Will Annan and to complete the hosts' misery they lost skipper Jack Stockdill to a red card.

McCormack played the last 20 minutes after coming on and Sedge will be hoping he can prove a talisman this season.