Roberttown inflict first defeat on Premier leaders Deighton

Roberttown Rovers inflicted a first defeat of the season on Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division leaders Deighton WMC as things at the top of the table were given a shake up.

Roberttown had Capi Khan and Matthew Bolton on the scoresheet as they earned a 2-1 victory and the result sees Deighton drop to second place with Rovers climbing to fifth.

The new leaders are Walkers Hounds after they enjoyed a 6-4 win at fellow Huddersfield based side Wellington Westgate.

Hounds had Danny Stocker, Edward Wilson, Joshua Lang, Jamie Arundle, Ryan Wadsworth and Conor Syles on target and lead the table by a single point.

Kieran Corley, Michael Rounding and Adam Brown bagged braces as Mirfield Town won 7-1 at AFC Chickenley.

Sam Raymond hit the other with Blake Dewhirst netting a consolation.

Clifton Rangers won 3-1 at bottom side Cock of the North thanks to strikes from Andrew Wojciechowski, Marcus Bray and Jake Waterson.

Mount Pleasant are three points clear at the top of the Championship after winning 6-2 at home to St Ignatius, who replied through Andy Hill and Darren Redman.

Snowdon lie second after Bilal Mir (brace), Atif Basharat, Arron Kennedy, Noman Hussain, Tristran Kennedy and an own goal saw them win 7-2 against Battyeford (Jake Marshall and Lee Byward).

Birstall Cricket Club suffered a shock 4-3 defeat to Inter Batley, who picked up their first points of the season despite Johnny Beverley, Jack McDermott and Jordan Ledgard netting for the cricketers.

Jordan McCafferty-Smith scored twice as Wire Works drew 4-4 with Overthorpe Sports, who replied through Elliot Brooke, Corey Schofield, Steve Jordan and Matthew Thorpe.

Clifton Rangers Athletic thrashed bottom side Clifton Rangers Reserves 12-1 as Vinnie O’Shea bagged four goals, Bradley Main netted a hat-trick with Martin Wagstaff, Kieron Gallagher, Charlie Greaves, Keelan Town and Jack Hewitt completing the tally. Joe Senior hit the Reserves’ consolation.