Raw sends unbeaten Liversedge on way to another league victory

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 29/09/18 - Sport - Football - Northern Counties East League Premier Division - Liversedge v Maltby Main, Liversedge FC, Liversedge, England - A general view, gv, of Liversedge FC's football ground.

With no league game until November 27, the Yorkshire derby victory in tough conditions in South Elmsall means that Sedge will have gone two calendar years unbeaten in league matches.

The first half proved a difficult and drab affair as the wind and pitch took their toll on the game.

Nyle Blake’s inswinging corner provided the first real scare when it almost found the target directly, but grazed Jordan Porter’s bar around the half-hour mark.

Sedge created their first clear cut chance minutes later when Adam Field’s cross found the head of Ollie Fearon in the centre, but he only managed to aim straight at Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pierrepont.

Porter stopped the progress of Frickley’s Joe Stacey when he made just enough contact with the ball after diving at the winger’s feet who looked through on goal minutes before the end of the half.

Now kicking down the slope and with the wind in the second half Sedge were the favourites to find a breakthrough.

But it was not until after the hour mark that they finally got on top when centre-back Kurt Harris intercepted the ball and made a break into the box to win a penalty.

Alfie Raw stepped up and powered the spot kick into the right corner of the net.

Liversedge compounded the hosts’ misery within three minutes of the opener when the ball fell to captain Jack Stockdill at close range and he finished inside the opposite post.

It was nearly a third when Stockdill spotted Pierrepont off his line and aimed for a wind assisted long range finish, which the Frickley keeper just about dealt with.

New signing Lewis Whitham came off the bench to make his debut 10 minutes from time and did well to create himself an opportunity, which he fired wide.

Liversedge will now break from league action to play Northern Premier League Premier Division side Basford United in the FA Trophy first round proper at the Clayborn Ground.

While the top of the table Sedge will be looking for progress in the league as their top priority they are eagerly looking forward to testing themselves against another side from the division higher after their tremendous victory over Scarborough from the same league in the last round.

The club is hoping for a bumper crowd at Clayborn for the tie with the attendance possibly swelled by Leeds United and Huddersfield Town not having a game and Bradford City being away.

Liversedge’s home match against Shildon in the league has been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 30 due to the club’s progress in the FA Trophy.

Frickley Athletic: Pierrepont; Williams, Beatson, Burns, West; Blake (Morton, 77), Hollingsworth, Everington, Stacey; King (Crouz, 71), Gibson. Unused subs: Whitehead, Mettam, Greatorex.