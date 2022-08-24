Premier lessons to learn for Liversedge FC after 4-1 loss to Morpeth Town

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Rimmington’s men had made a promising start to life in the Premier Division with four points collected from their first three matches and were looking good when going ahead against their latest visitors.

James Walshaw fired Sedge ahead on 37 minutes when he received the ball on the edge of the left hand side of the box, took it past two players and smashed it into the top left corner. But within six minutes it was 2-1 to the visitors and there was no comeback from Liversedge in the second half as they lost 4-1.

In Saturday’s game Sedge came from two down to earn a point at Bamber Bridge and were grateful to an injury-time equaliser from Joe Walton after summer signing Walshaw had scored their first goal.

Joe Walton headed in an injury-time equaliser for Liversedge against Bamber Bridge.

The hosts went 2-0 up via a goal in each half from Noah Alabi and Rhys Turner, but the Clayborn men kept going and got their rewards with Walton’s goal coming in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Alabi was brought down in the box before picking himself up to put away the resulting penalty to make it 1-0.

Walton came closest to a goal for the visitors in the first half with a lob from 30 yards that went just over.

Porter denied Alabi early in the second half with Sinclair’s effort from the rebound cleared off the line. But the home team made it 2-0 as Turner broke clear to produce a fine chip.

Liversedge gave themselves hope as an attempted clearance hit Walshaw and rolled over the line. Turner's acrobatic effort hit the post for the hosts, but Sedge dug in and from a corner in the 96th minute Walton headed home.

This Saturday sees Liversedge away to Radcliffe Borough before they are quickly back in action on Monday at home to Stalybridge Celtic.