Ollie Fearon strikes twice as Liversedge pass another major test at Shildon

Ollie Fearon scored two goals in Liversedge's win at Shildon.

After another victory last weekend Jonathan Rimmington’s men were aiming to hold on to top spot against top five opponents who were looking for a quick bounce back after losing to Pontefract Collieries last Saturday.

The teams had met at Liversedge last month with the hosts on that occasion coming up with a hard earned 2-1 victory, but in the return fixture it was all together more comfortable for Sedge as they ran out 3-0 winners despite having a player sent-off in the second half.

They made a good start with Lewis Whitham the first player to go close with a shot that required a good save from home keeper Shaun Newbrook who had an easier contribution to deny Ross Daly soon after.

Sedge went ahead on 34 minutes from a set piece as a fine Nicky Walker cross was turned towards goal by Kurt Harris and tapped home by Fearon.

The visitors almost doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when Walker’s shot was well saved, but they were happy to lead at the break.

Walker was denied again by Newbrook early in the second half while Connor Smythe’s cross almost led to an own goal after being miskicked by a Shildon defender.

Fearon and Walker went close again before Sedge went down to 10 men just past the hour mark as Joe Walton was shown a second yellow card for simulation after going down in the area.

Undeterred, the visitors continued to attack and went two up when Walker got in behind the defence to finish coolly for his 15th goal of the season.

They added a third goal 10 minutes from time with Fearon netting from close range.