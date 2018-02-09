Old Bank and Hanging Heaton cash in with wins from decimated programme

Only two games managed to survive the harsh winter weather last week in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League.

There have only been two fixtures played in the top flight this year and most teams have not played in the league since early December.

A number of clubs face the prospect of playing midweek fixtures in the latter part of the season and bottom side AFC Chickenley have only played three of their 12 league games so far.

Navigation lead the Premier Division table with 16 points from their eight games and are four ahead of second placed Linthwaite, who have three matches in hand.

The top two sides are due to meet this Sunday at Thornhill Cricket Club in what is likely to prove a key clash in the title race.

Both games to beat the weather last Sunday took place in the Championship where Old Bank WMC consolidated their fourth place position with a 4-2 win at home to Clifton Rangers.

Old Bank had a Robert Evans hat-trick, plus a Michael Rounding strike, to thank for their three points and they are seven points behind second placed Mount Pleasant with two games in hand.

Mount Pleasant have played just twice since November 26 and they are three points behind unbeaten leaders Deighton WMC having played a game more.

The only other game saw improving Hanging Heaton Cricket Club win 12-0 at bottom side Overthorpe Sports Club.

Hanging Heaton have signed several new players and have now won three of their last four matches.

The cricketers produced their best performance of the season and created a host of other chances.

Three former Overthorpe men were among the goals with Tom Ramsden bagging a hat-trick, Dave Hall a brace and Chris Goodair heading home a first half corner.

Rob Mallender also fired a hat-trick, there was a double for substitute Lee Kaye with Jordan Burland completing the tally.

Division One leaders Battyeford have not placed since December 3 and are again without a fixture this Sunday.