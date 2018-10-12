Norristhorpe sides suffer mixed fortunes in Yorkshire Amateur

Norristhorpe slipped to their first defeat in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Three last Saturday as they went down 2-1 at home to Leeds City Old Boys Thirds.

Victory saw City move up to third place in the table, within a point of Norristhorpe.

Norristhorpe were on top for the first 20 minutes and forced the City goalkeeper into several good saves but it was the visitors who went ahead as Nathan Hunt scored with a deflected shot from the edge of the area.

Within a minute of the restart, Norristhorpe equalised when a free-kick into the area was finished off by Danny Mountain.

Norristhorpe piled on the pressure but were again thwarted by the goalkeeper and having weathered the storm, City scored the winning goal 10 minutes from full-time.

There was better news for Norristhorpe Reserves, as they recorded a thumping 9-0 win over Beeston Juniors Reserves in Division Four.

Norristhorpe took advantage of the decent Beeston pitch to play some excellent passing football and they led inside 25 seconds when Tom Boocock grabbed the first of his four goals.

Liam Ramsden doubled the lead with a strike from the left side of the area after 12 minutes.

Beeston tried to get into the game and had a couple of chances but shot over on both occasions.

Ramsden headed home to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Boocock added three more goals after the break as he capitalised on more good passing moves.

Sam Everett produced a cool finish, while substitutes Elliot Di’Matteo and Jake Reid also got in on the scoring act with a goal each.

Norristhorpe felt they could have added further goals but found the two goalkeepers Leeds City used in excellent form but victory sees Norristhorpe up to fourth place with three wins, two draws and a defeat from their opening six matches.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves gave unbeaten Division Four leaders Drighlington a scare before slipping to a 5-3 defeat.

Rangers, who were looking for their first win of the season, led 3-1 at half-time and appeared on course to inflict Drighlington’s first defeat but the leaders fought back and sealed a sixth straight victory.

Drig had Ryan Rhodes, Jack Priestley, Jack Bradford, Andy Punter and Charlie Leather on target and they are now five points clear of nearest challengers Gildersome Spurs Reserves, with Rangers back in 12th place with three draws and three defeats from their opening six matches.

Dewsbury Rangers first team bowed out of the Terry Marflitt Cup in the first round when they lost 1-0 away to Alwoodley Reserves.

Chris Meek’s 30th minute goal was enough to ensure Alwoodley progressed to the second round.

Old Batelians saw their Division Five clash with leaders Savile United abandoned after around 70 minutes.

Savile United had won their opening five matches to set the early pace at the top of the table but came up against a Batelians side who had won their opening three games.

Batelians were leading 3-1 when the referee abandoned the game following two scuffles.