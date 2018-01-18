Norristhorpe secure win to move top of Division Five

Norristhorpe Reserves moved top of Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five thanks to a hard fought 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Amateur Reserves last Saturday.

Tom Boocock scored the only goal of the game as Norristhorpe moved to the summit.

Long time leaders West End Park had faltered in recent matches but they got back to winning ways thanks to a 3-1 success over Shire Academics Fourths.

Michael Smith bagged five goals as Batelians Reserves earned a 6-4 win over St Bedes Reserves.

Smith netted a quickfire hat-trick before Batelians had a man sent off.

The striker bagged a fourth goal and Jamie Sands made it 5-0 before St Bedes fought back against the 10 men.

Smith’s fifth goal of the match was enough to kill off the St Bedes fight back and earn his side all three points.

Dewsbury Rangers slipped to a 4-0 defeat away to Farsley Celtic Juniors Reserves in Division One, while Norristhorpe fought out a 3-3 draw away to North Leeds in Division Three.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves earned their second win of the season and moved out of the Division Four relegation zone after defeating Shire Academics Thirds 3-2.