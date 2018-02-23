Norristhorpe fight back to secure impressive away success over Modernians

Norristhorpe came from behind to secure a 3-1 win away to Modernians in Yorkshire Amateur Division Three last Saturday.

Mods led when a loose ball fell to a forward, who struck through the crowd into the bottom corner but Norristhorpe equalised when Dan Gannon squeezed a shot in from a tight angle.

Norristhorpe were awarded a penalty when Matty Potter was brought down by the goalkeeper but Danny Mountain missed the spot kick.

Graham Bentley made a rare run forward and fired the ball across the six yard area and it struck a defender and went in.

Potter won a second penalty and this time Dan Gannon converted to seal victory.

Dewsbury Rangers slipped to seventh place in Division One after suffering a 5-1 defeat at home to Rothwell.

Rob Smith netted Rangers’ consolation goal 15 minutes from full-time but victory leaves Rothwell seven points clear at the top of the table after goals from Danny Walker, Ricky White, Ryan Daly, Iain McBurney and Ben Scargill.

Dewsbury Rangers suffered a 6-2 defeat at Leeds City OB Thirds in Division Four as the home side had a brace apiece from Declan Rose and Joe Fitzpatrick plus further goals by Ben Comery and Cyrus Azimikorf to thank for victory.

Old Batelians Reserves were unfortunate to slip to a 4-3 defeat away to St Bedes in Division Five.

The match was played on a 3G pitch, which suited the home side.

James Byrne struck following a mistake by the St Bedes goalkeeper and Batley’s second came when Chris Goodair powerfully headed home a Jamie Sands corner.

Batelians’ third goal came when Sam Hetherington fed Craig White to slot home but St Bedes played some good counter attacking football and hit the visitors on the break to score all four of their goals.

Mick Dougan bagged a brace for the home side, with Tom Mozley plus an own goal ensuring they claimed all three points.

Batelians are back in eighth place in a division led by Norristhorpe Reserves.