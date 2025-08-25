Nine-man Liversedge FC battle to victory in FA Vase tie

Joe Walton was one of two Liversedge players sent-off against Cammell Laird, but they still went on to win 1-0.

Despite finishing with nine men Liversedge FC were able to advance to the second qualifying round of the FA Vase with a 1-0 victory over Cammell Laird.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Forrest’s men produced a battling display to make it four wins in succession and four clean sheets after another victory in the NCE Premier Division in midweek.

The visitors from the North West Counties League made the better start and went close with two headers from early corners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another header saw Liversedge fortunate to survive with their gal intact as Ben Wood’s effort smacked against the crossbar.

George Green had a shot from range comfortably saved, but the hosts were settling into the contest.

Striker Antony Brown was played in behind the Laird defence down the left and attempted to lob the ball over keeper Josh Brooks, but he sent the ball wide.

Another promising attack saw Kelan Swales cross to the back post only for Malakai Philip to be unable to make a clean contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sedge did go in front, however, on 40 minutes when midfielder Green found the back of the net.

They almost doubled the lead before half-time as another midfielder, Ross Daly, got an effort in that was unlucky to cannon off the woodwork with appeals that the ball bounced over the line waved away.

In added time the game became feisty with two of the visitors’ players booked and the home team going down to 10 men following a red card for Joe Walton for alleged use of his elbow.

They had to play the whole of the second half with a numerical disadvantage, but Brown managed to get a shot in that was not far off target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeper Jordan Porter made two good saves to deny Joel Whalley and Joseph Downey while Liam Driscoll sent an effort wide.

But Sedge were more than holding on with Ryan Watson and Brown firing in efforts.

They had a second player sent-off three minutes from time when Watson was red carded for time wasting. However, they held on and could have even added a second late on as Swales was twice denied by the keeper.

Liversedge will now go on to host Parkgate in the second qualifying round on Saturday, September 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They return to league action this Saturday with another home game at the Meat Drunkery Clayborn Stadium against Horbury Town.

Sedge made it three successive league wins in midweek when they beat Wombwell Town 4-0 with goals from Swales (two), Green, with a penalty, and Brown.