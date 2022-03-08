The new Liversedge Football Academy will see students offered 12 hours of football a week alongside study for a Btec Level 3.

PE teacher Warren Clarke, who is responsible for the Sporting Elite Academy, said the new academy will be a ‘huge step forward for new and existing students’.

He added: “We are looking forward to working with Liversedge FC. Rimmo and Pav were like a breath of fresh air with their ideas and we just hit it off straight away.

“It’s also great hosting the first team here who are flying in the Northern Premier League. The whole place now has an aura about it and that’s what we are striving to do here at Bradford Academy.

The Liversedge FC management team of Jonathan Rimmington and Pav Singh have worked tirelessly alongside Bradford Academy's Warren Clarke and head of PE Kirsty Matthews to engineer the programme.

Students will be offered 12 hours of football a week alongside study for a Btec Level 3 in the first year, with further options and qualifications as the programme evolves.

This will give students the chance to develop towards a senior career in football, as well as having the chance for work or further study alongside the sport.

Rimmington said: “It’s not a great statistic that less than 1% of kids in professional football academies make it to the pro game. We want players to fulfil their potential with top coaching alongside education.

“This programme is a huge step forward, not just for our club or the college, but for young players in the region.

“It doesn’t shut the door on football as a career. Players in the programme will get 12 hours of football a week, trained by UEFA A and B licensed coaches on the great facilities at Bradford Academy.

“But where this programme stands out is that it offers an alternative to football. We will prepare young players for a life outside the game as well as opportunities in the U23s and semi-pro game, including the chance of progressing into our first team at Liversedge FC.”

Pav, who also works for the Football Association as the FA regional coach developer in the North East, said it creates employment opportunities for up and coming coaches in the district.

He added: “It is great to have healthy competition in the area and provide young people with inspirational opportunities to become well rounded and humble people first as well as good footballers. Education is key!”