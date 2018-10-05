Navigation overcome Cock of the North to seal second win

Navigation remain five points behind the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division pace setters Deighton WMC following victory over bottom side Cock of the North.

It was Navigation’s second win in four games as they ran out 4-2 victors and remain third place on seven points.

Goals from Dan Stevenson, Paddy Sykes, Dan Conway and Jack Murphy helped Navigation secure success.

Deighton continued their perfect start to the top flight with their fourth win in a row.

Paul Pyke (brace), Gary Price, Adam Hill and Conor Rowe all netted in a 5-2 win at AFC Chickenley and they are two points clear of second placed FC Walkers Hounds.

Chickenley, who had a double from Shaun McDaid as their consolation, are seventh with four points from four games.

Walkers Hounds kept in touch with Deighton after they won 4-2 at defending champions Linthwaite.

Gibril Bojang hit a hat-trick as Mirfield Town and Roberttown Rovers shared the points in a 4-4 draw.

Oliver Myzak netted Mirfield’s other goal and they are fifth and remain unbeaten after four games with a win and three draws to their name.

Clifton Rangers won their first match of the season after Will Tolley and Jake Waterson both fired hat-tricks in an 8-3 win against Wellington Westgate.

Andrew Wojciechwski and Sean Druce hit the others with Wellington replying through a Mark McSherry double plus one from Nathan Spencer.

Clifton remain second-bottom but have closed to within a point of Wellington.

With the Championship’s top two not in action, Wire Works took full advantage to close the gap to just goal difference with a 2-0 win at St Ignatius thanks to goals from Ryan James and Dan Parrish.

Four teams are now level at the top with Snowdon leading the way on goal difference from Mount Pleasant.

Birstall Cricket Club are the other side on nine points as Matthew Barrett (two), Elliott Williams and man-of-the-match Jordan Ledgard scored and helped them win 4-1 at Ravenswharfe (Corey Joseph).

Elliot Brooke netted twice for Overthorpe Sports Club, but they were pegged back by a brace from John McDonald to draw 2-2 at Battyeford.

Clifton Rangers Athletic won 5-1 at Inter Batley thanks to a Martin Wagstaff double, plus strikes from Kieran Gallagher, Adam Sykes and an own goal.