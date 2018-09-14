Navigation make point in entertaining draw with champions

Navigation produced a fine display as they held last season’s Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division champions Linthwaite to a 3-3 draw last Sunday.

Navigation maintained their unbeaten start having won on the opening day of the season and goals from Lee Bennett (two) and Rob Thompson secured a point after an entertaining game.

Deighton WMC are the only side with an unblemished record after winning their opening two fixtures.

Reiss Brook netted for visitors Roberttown Rovers, but Deighton hit back to claim the points in a 3-1 victory.

Mirfield Town hammered bottom side Hanging Heaton Cricket Club 16-1 to move into second place.

Kieran Corley and Harry Stead led the way with a hat-trick apiece, Sam Raymond, Danny Hoyle, Oliver Rounding and Michael Rounding all hit doubles with Reece Drake and Adam Brown completing the tally.

Dave Hall netted Hanging Heaton’s consolation as they suffered a second defeat.

Wellington Westgate lie third after a 2-2 draw with AFC Chickenley.

Lee Bradshaw and an own goal accounted for Wellington’s score, with Gary Harris and Levon Zserdicky replying for Chickenley, who were playing their first match of the season having sat out the opening day.

Danny Stocker and Conor Sykes both hit braces in Walkers Hounds’ 6-1 win at Cock of the North.

Sam Ansell and Conor Woodruff bagged the others, with Anthony Todd scoring for the hosts.

Overthorpe Sports Club lead the Championship after thrashing Clifton Rangers Reserves 12-1.

Kristian Angus led the way with four goals, Tom Hirst hit a brace, with Andy Bates, Connor Lyons, Steven Swift, Martin Firth, Sean Hodgson and Elliot Brooke completing the scoring.

Connor Durkin hit Clifton’s consolation.

Mount Pleasant lie second after Abdullah Mayat (two), Fayyaz Bobat and Mohammed Adam all netted in a 4-1 win at Battyeford, who replied through Liam Davison.

Snowdon enjoyed a 6-3 win over Clifton Rangers Athletic, who replied through a Keelan Town double and a strike from Martin Wagstaff.

Ravenswharfe won 8-0 at home to St Ignatius thanks to a Tom Padgett hat-trick, two from Shaun Stenhouse plus goals from James Kenworthy, Josh Walton and James Haigh.

Birstall Cricket Club opened their season with a 7-2 win at Inter Batley thanks to a Joe Lyttle double plus strikes from Ryan Kerragher, Jack McDermott, Connor McDaid, Bradley Richardson and Gary Foley.