Navigation hit fine form ahead of table topping showdown

Navigation remain four points clear at the top of the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division following a 4-1 win away to FC Walkers Hounds.

Many teams had not played for over a month as bad weather had led to a number of postponements throughout December and early January.

Rob Johnson led the way with a hat-trick for Navigation, who also had Paul Smith on target and they are four points clear of Linthwaite having played three games more ahead of this Sunday’s top of the table clash.

Linthwaite warmed up for the visit of Navigation by thrashing Birstall Cricket Club 11-2.

Joe Lyttle and Reece Scholes netted for Birstall who remain in sixth spot.

Roberttown Rovers were losing 4-3 at home to Mirfield Town when the match was abandonded in the 70th minute.

Deighton WMC are three points clear at the top of the Championship after Gary Price (two), Adam Hill, Paul Cook and Coron Rowe all scored in a 5-2 victory at lowly Ravenswharfe, who had Duaine Fascione and Sam Hewitt on the scoresheet.

Mount Pleasant lie in second place after they won 2-1 at home to Wire Works.

Shaun Parry netted for Wire Works but Mount claimed the points through Ismail Loonat and a spectacular overhead kick from Nadeem Seedat.

Andrew Wojciechowski hit four goals as third placed Clifton Rangers won 8-0 against Scholes Athletic.

Bradley Birkhead and Alex Barnes were also on target for Clifton.

Old Bank WMC won 10-0 at a new look Overthorpe Sports Club and they lie fourth in the table, 10 points behind Mount Pleasant with three hames in hand.

The home side fielded eight players making their debuts, but it was to no avail as Thomas Frizzell and Robert Evans both claimed hat-tricks for Old Bank, with Tim Bruce, Michael Rounding, Reece Drake and Oliver Rounding completing the tally.

Joe Jagger bagged five goals as Hanging Heaton Cricket Club won 7-4 at home to Wellington Westgate as they moved up to seventh place in the table, three points clear of the bottom two.

Tom Ramsden hit the other two goals, with Wellington replying through Dwayne Wilkinson (brace), Dale Myers and Lee Bradshaw.

With Division One leaders Battyeford seeing their game away to Birstall St Patricks postponed, second placed Snowdon closed the gap to just three points with a 5-1 win over Clifton Rangers Athletic.

Irfan Ali led the way with a brace, with James Heeley, Atif Basharat and Bilaal Mir completing the scoring and Snowdown have the chance to take over at the top if they beat Wike Horse Wike this Sunday.

Clifton Rangers Reserves consolidated their third place with an 8-0 win over Inter Batley, which leaves them two points behind Snowdon with a game in hand.

AFC Chickenley’s hopes of West Riding County Cup glory ended in tatters as they lost 11-2 at Leeds side Hope Inn Whites, despite strikes from Tim Clarke and Shaun McDaid.