Mount Pleasant triumph against Flockton in Wakefield Sunday League cup final

Striker Abdullah Mayat hit a fine hat-trick as Mount Pleasant enjoyed a 7-0 success against Flockton FC to lift the Wakefield Sunday League’s Championship One Cup in the afternoon final played at the home of Nostell MW.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 28th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 17:05 BST

A huge crowd saw seven goals and a display of contrasting styles of football in this one-sided affair which saw Flockton battle right to the end of this final.

The Batley-based side opened the scoring in the 11th minute when playmaker Shuaib Patel found Yasen Katharada who applied a clinical finish.

Four minutes later, clever link-up play between Katharada and Abdullah Mayat saw the latter notch his first goal, steering his chance home from close-range to make it 2-0.

Mount Pleasant captain Faheem Mira (front) and his team's goal scorers in their 7-0 win over Flockton FC (from left) Abdul Rehman, Ismail Loonat, Abdullah Mayat and Yasen Katharada.
Flockton fought back gamely as Charlie Manby's surging run and shot forced an excellent stop from keeper Faizal Goolab at the expense of a corner.

In the 24th minute, a good set-piece move by Flockton ended with winger Thomas Smith shooting straight at the goalkeeper for an easy save before both Josh Hollings and Ben Brook both gallantly failed to find the target in their period of a purple patch.

Mount Pleasant made it 3-0 two minutes into the second half with an attacking break which saw Katharada play a teasing ball across the face of the Flockton danger zone for Mayat whose effort was parried by keeper Sam Jones onto the foot of the post. Abdullah then reacted swiftly to steer the ball home from close range.

Charlie Manby dispossessed a Mount Pleasant defender, but saw his effort cleared off the line.

The cup winning Mount Pleasant FC team.
Flockton’s comeback task become more difficult when a counter-break on the hour mark ended with Ismail Loonat scoring the goal of the game with an exquisite chip over the stranded goalkeeper.

The never say die attitude of the Flockton outfit kept them battling against the tide and in an isolated chance Ethan Shilito forced an agile save before Abdullah went to complete his hat-trick with a penalty.

A late strike from substitute Abdul Rehman concluded the scoring.

Man of the match award went to Mount Pleasant's hat-trick hero Abdullah Mayat.

Mount Pleasant FC beat Flockton FC in the Wakefield Sunday Championship One Cup final.
Match balls were sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure & Community Centre and man of the match awards sponsored by Pennine Trophies (Heckmondwike).

