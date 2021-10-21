Manager Rimmington proud of first class Liversedge

Liversedge manager Jonathan Rimmington, who was pleased the way his team played in front of a big crowd at Ossett United.

In front of a crowd of more than 1,000 Sedge rose to the occasion to beat their promotion rivals 5-0, with four of the goals coming in the second half.

It took the club’s record to 10 wins and one draw from their first 11 matches since being promoted to the Pitching In Northern Premier League East and they continue to ride high, six points clear at the top of the table.

“What a bunch we’ve got,” said manager Rimmington.

“To play in front of 1,000 people, what an amazing experience.

“Ossett have played at this level for 20 years or so, this is our first taste of it and we’re building to where Ossett are.

“We ought to be proud of what we’ve got at the minute and Liversedge ought to be proud. We’re building in the community and getting fans in.

“We brought a lot of people here and that’s a massive difference to what we used to have. When I first came to Liversedge we used to have 60 people come to games and it’s now changed – it’s amazing. I’m so proud to be associated with it.”

On the game itself, Rimmington explained: “In the first half we dug in. For 30 minutes it was anybody’s then we got that goal just before half-time, which was class, really. Second half we scored an early goal and we never looked back.

“The first half of a derby game with 1,000 people here was always going to be a bit tense and competitive, but I always thought we had the quality.

“We don’t get too high, we don’t get too low, we just do the things that I feel we’re good at.

“In the first half we didn’t do it enough, but as soon as we got into the areas we wanted to get into we create havoc because we’ve got Joe or Gav down the middle, we’ve got Nicky wide, Oli wide, Wakka wide. We’ve got players where you can take one off and put another one on and it doesn’t really change.

“We’ve rotated five players and brought five back in from last Saturday and we’ll do it again so it’s about the squad. It’s not about one person.

“Nicky’s got a hat-trick – and it’s been coming that. If he believes in himself all the time he’d be playing much higher.

“I think sometimes he doesn’t believe in his ability, but what a player and what a lad.”

Stockton Town are Liversedge’s next opponents this Saturday at the Clayborn ground and Rimmington is expecting another big test for his players.

He added: “Stockton is going to be a tough game because they are a good team. We’ve played them a couple of times and they’ve beaten us a couple of times in competitive games.