​Liversedge FC will go into this Saturday’s home game against Newton Aycliffe with spirits renewed after they ended a run of three defeats in emphatic style.

Away to a Brighouse Town side sat in the NPL East top 10, Sedge produced one of their best displays of the season as they came home with all three points from a 3-0 victory in their first game since the departure of long serving manager Jonathan Rimmington, which was confirmed on Saturday.

Ryan Coulson stepped up to lead the team into the local derby and oversaw a second away win of the season that lifted them up to 12th in the table.

They were ahead from the 14th minute when Doncaster Rovers loanee Jack Degruchy tapped home his first goal for the club.

Chances were scarce in the opening half with both sides defending well, although it was the visitors posing more of a threat and Omar Sanyang forced a save from home keeper Paul Cooper following an Adam Clayton corner.

Further Clayton corners saw Dan Hartley head wide and Jack Dyche have a cheeky back heel blocked on the line.

Sedge started the second half well as Clayton sent a volley narrowly over after Jeremie Milambo’s cross had only been half-cleared by Cooper’s punch.

On the hour mark the visitors doubled their lead when a free-kick on the edge of the box gave Clayton chance to shoot.

Cooper saved, but could not hold onto the ball and Sanyang reacted quickest to score from close range.

Two minutes later it was 3-0 as Cooper attempted to clear the ball, but only found Jack Crook who then sent a lob over the keeper into the back of the net.

The game was won , but Sedge continued to make the running with Degruchy going close twice.

Liversedge are now back at home against a Newton Aycliffe side down in 16th place, but fresh from a surprise 3-0 win over Emley in the FA Trophy. Kick-off at Clayborn on Saturday is 3pm.