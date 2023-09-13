News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Liversedge unable to back up victory in FA Trophy exit to Nantwich Town

​Liversedge FC were unable to back up their excellent NPL East win over Hebburn Town as they were knocked out of the FA Trophy at the first qualifying round stage.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At home to Nantwich Town, from the NPL Premier, they went behind early on and went on to lose 3-0.

AJ Leitch-Smith opened the scoring on 11 minutes when he latched onto a through ball and to slot home after rounding keeper Rogan Ravenhill who joined Sedge on loan from Barnsley in the week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An end to end game followed, but Nantwich doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time from a free-kick as Callum Saunders jumped highest in the box to head home before Ravenhill could claim.

Liversedge found it tough going against Nantwich Town in the FA Trophy.Liversedge found it tough going against Nantwich Town in the FA Trophy.
Liversedge found it tough going against Nantwich Town in the FA Trophy.
Most Popular

The tie was effectively all over eight minutes into the second half when Saunders bagged his second of the game to make it 3-0.

Sedge did keep battling as they forced several saves from the visiting keeper and Jack Stockdill headed a good chance over.

Ravenhill made a good save to keep the score down, but it was a tough debut for the youngster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sedge can now concentrate on the league in the next few weeks and return to action in the NPL East this Saturday when they are at home to Sheffield.

Liversedge, meanwhile, will be looking for another good run in the West Riding FA County Cup after success in this competition in recent years and have been drawn away at Albion Sports with the fixture set to take place before October 31.

READ MORE:

Related topics:FA TrophyHebburn TownLiversedge