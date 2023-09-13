Liversedge unable to back up victory in FA Trophy exit to Nantwich Town

Watch more videos on Shots!

At home to Nantwich Town, from the NPL Premier, they went behind early on and went on to lose 3-0.

AJ Leitch-Smith opened the scoring on 11 minutes when he latched onto a through ball and to slot home after rounding keeper Rogan Ravenhill who joined Sedge on loan from Barnsley in the week.

An end to end game followed, but Nantwich doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time from a free-kick as Callum Saunders jumped highest in the box to head home before Ravenhill could claim.

Liversedge found it tough going against Nantwich Town in the FA Trophy.

The tie was effectively all over eight minutes into the second half when Saunders bagged his second of the game to make it 3-0.

Sedge did keep battling as they forced several saves from the visiting keeper and Jack Stockdill headed a good chance over.

Ravenhill made a good save to keep the score down, but it was a tough debut for the youngster.

Sedge can now concentrate on the league in the next few weeks and return to action in the NPL East this Saturday when they are at home to Sheffield.

Liversedge, meanwhile, will be looking for another good run in the West Riding FA County Cup after success in this competition in recent years and have been drawn away at Albion Sports with the fixture set to take place before October 31.