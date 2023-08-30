Liversedge suffer double disappointment in blank holiday defeats to Bridlington and Brighouse

​From putting five past Newton Aycliffe it was back to the drawing board as Sedge followed up a 1-0 loss at Bridlington Town on Saturday with another 1-0 defeat in their first West Yorkshire derby of the season at home to Brighouse Town.

The biggest attendance of the season so far saw 519 through the gate for the game against Brighouse and they saw the hosts ease into a contest which came alive in the last 15 minutes of the first half.

For Sedge Laurence Sorhaindo and Jack Hardacre were off target with shots while Kurt Harris saw a header cleared off the line.

Joe Walton battles for the ball with James Williamson in Liversedge's game at Bridlington Town. Photo by Dom Taylor

At the other end, Jack Crook’s effort from distance brought a save from Jordan Porter and Myron Gibbons hit a shot just over.

It was Town who opened the scoring in the 42nd minute when awarded a penalty for handball and up stepped Mo Qasim to send the keeper the wrong way from the spot.

Injuries disrupted Liversedge’s efforts after the break although sub Basile Zottos sent a shot just over and Sorhaindo was only denied by a superb save. Porter kept the hosts in it with a couple of good saves and they almost snatched a point late on as Harris sent a header just wide.

In Saturday’s game a 70th minute goal by Glen Sani proved enough to give Bridlington all the points.