Liversedge suffer agonising defeat at hands of Grimsby Borough

Joe Walton scored his 13th goal of the season during last Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Grimsby Borough.

Grimsby were promoted last season but have made an excellent start to life in the Premier Division and Saturday’s win saw them move up to third place in the table.

Liversedge were grateful to the hard work of their groundstaff and a band of volunteers who ensured the Clayborn pitch survived a morning inspection following heavy midweek rain.

Grimsby produced some crisp passing and were quick on the break — reminiscent to the Stockton Town displays shown against Sedge in a pre-season friendly and the FA Cup clash.

One particular move by the visitors saw them produce 15 passes on the floor, started by their goalkeeper, before releasing tricky left winger James Dean-Atkinson to score the opening goal after 21 minutes, a lead they held until half-time.

Liversedge hit back to equalise with Alfie Law’s 53rd minute penalty and soon after they turned the game on its head when Joe Walton bagged his 13th goal of the season to put them 2-1 up.

Grimsby didn’t panic and continued to play some impressive football.

Borough man-of-the-match Jack Bradbury equalised with a wonder goal on the hour and it remained 2-2 deep into stoppage time.

Liversedge felt they had done enough to earn a share of the spoils, although they also had chances to win it but found the visiting goalkeeper in excellent form.

However, Borough were awarded a disputed penalty in the 94th minute which was confidently despatched by James Petronzio with the last kick of the game.