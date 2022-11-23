Liversedge set for West Yorkshire derby test against Guiseley
After a week off it is back to action with a bang for Liversedge FC with a West Yorkshire derby against Guiseley at the Staffstore UK Clayborn on Saturday.
Jonathan Rimmington’s men should be refreshed and ready for a big Pitching In Northern Premier League game set to be played in front of a good crowd.
There is more than just bragging rights at stake as Sedge have slipped down to second from bottom following defeats in their last two league matches and need to start picking points up.
They also owe their home supporters a performance after losing all nine of their Clayborn league games so far this season and face a Guiseley side eight points above them.
Guiseley have lost their last three league matches, but won through to the third round of the FA Trophy with a 1-0 success against Warrington Town last Saturday.