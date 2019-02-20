Liversedge rue missed chances in defeat to Goole

LIVERSEDGE WILL aim to bounce back from two defeats in the space of four days when they entertain Staveley Miners Welfare in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Saturday.

Sedge were left to rue a number of missed chances as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to resurgent Goole on Tuesday night.

Carl Stewart’s 75th minute goal was enough to earn Goole a second straight win, following a 2-1 success over Barton Town, which has given them a lifeline of avoiding relegation.

Goole were cast adrift at the foot of the table but an up turn in form has seen them move up to third-bottom, although they remain seven points behind Albion Sports.

Liversedge’s defeat on Tuesday came off the back of a 2-1 reversal at Handsworth Parramore last Saturday.

Leon Howarth gave the hosts a 19th minute lead and it remained 1-0 until eight minutes from time when he doubled Handsworth’s advantage.

Joe Walton pulled a late goal back as he topped the 20 mark for the season, despite having spent several weeks on the sidelines injured.

However, Liversedge were unable to rescue anything from the game and they lie 14th in the table with 27 points from 27 matches ahead of Saturday’s clash with ninth placed Staveley at Clayborn.

Liversedge have been rewarded for their impressive NCE League Cup win over Penistone Church with a home quarter-final clash against Hallam, with a date for the tie to be arranged.