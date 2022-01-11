Goal hero Gavin Allott, who hit the winner for Liversedge in their big test against Shildon. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

After a draw and a defeat in their previous two matches it appeared cracks were beginning to show and Pitching Northern Premier League East leaders Sedge found themselves up against it again when they went a goal down to their visitors in the second half.

But Jonathan Rimmington’s men dug deep, quickly equalised through Ben Atkinson then came up with a 71st minute winner when Gavin Allott proved the goal hero to clinch a 2-1 success.

It was the perfect answer to any critics and with the victory coming against one of the strongest sides in the division it should stand the team in good stead for the rest of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also took Liversedge seven points clear of main rivals Marske United at the top of the table and a huge 11 points ahead of third-placed Shildon, with a game in hand on them as well.

After the weekend’s game when Sedge had been beaten 2-0 at Yorkshire Amateur to lose their first league game on any ground since 2019 assistant manager Pav Singh had urged his players to roll their sleeves up and he got the required response.

Before the Shildon game he said: “We win together, we lose together as well and everybody needs to take some responsibility. We need to keep going.

“We need to get back to the drawing board and put a performance in.

“Our unbeaten run has come to an end, but we move on.”

Move on Liversedge did with Tuesday’s win seeing them pass a major test. Now they will be looking to make sure the previous loss of points was only a blip as they are at home again this Saturday, taking on Hebburn Town, who are a capable side despite their current 11th place in the league.